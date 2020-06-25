Dr. Eric Lawatsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawatsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Lawatsch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Lawatsch, MD
Dr. Eric Lawatsch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shawano, WI. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth, Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Dr. Lawatsch's Office Locations
Thedacare Medical Center -shawano Inc.100 County Road B, Shawano, WI 54166 Directions (920) 739-3537MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Wisconsin Institute of Urology SC2500 E Capitol Dr # 2600, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 739-3537
Wisconsin Institute of Urology Sc1265 West American Dr Ste 100, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 886-8979
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am very pleased with Dr. Lawatsch. He saved my life twice when I went septic!
About Dr. Eric Lawatsch, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- Urology
Dr. Lawatsch has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawatsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
