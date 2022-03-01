Dr. Eric Lebby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Lebby, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Lebby, MD
Dr. Eric Lebby, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
LVPG Orthopedics and Sports Medicine1250 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 110, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 317-3440
Lvpg Orthopedics-hausman Road798 Hausman Rd Ste 100, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 402-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Dr Lebby replaced both my knees almost seven years ago. He is a fantastic surgeon and very knowledgeable and personable. My knees still feel great! I would highly recommend Dr Lebby to anyone who needs their knees replaced.
About Dr. Eric Lebby, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1215933502
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
