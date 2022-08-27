Overview of Dr. Eric Lee, DO

Dr. Eric Lee, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton, Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center and Asante Three Rivers Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at The Doctors Clinic in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Restless Leg Syndrome and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.