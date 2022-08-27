Dr. Eric Lee, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Lee, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Lee, DO
Dr. Eric Lee, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton, Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center and Asante Three Rivers Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
The Doctors Clinic: Cavalon Place2011 NW Myhre Pl Ste 203, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Dr Lee is informative and cares more about patient than money.
About Dr. Eric Lee, DO
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1619104924
Education & Certifications
- Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
- Asante Three Rivers Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lee using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Insomnia, Restless Leg Syndrome and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
