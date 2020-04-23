Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Lee, MD
Dr. Eric Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Lars Anker M.d. A Medical Corp.1310 W Stewart Dr Ste 410, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 538-8549
Orange Orthopedic Medical Group2212 E 4th St Ste 301, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 538-8549
- 3 1140 W La Veta Ave Fl 3, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 744-8722
Thaddeus O'barr MD PC681 S Parker St Ste 150, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 744-0439
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had shoulder surgery and it went beautifully. I had full range of motion on my first physical therapy visit. And I had upper/lower torn rotator cuffs and a split bicep muscle. Glad my Primary Care doctor recommended Dr. Lee. Amazing
About Dr. Eric Lee, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
