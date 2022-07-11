Overview of Dr. Eric Lehnes, MD

Dr. Eric Lehnes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.



Dr. Lehnes works at Ocean Gynecological and Obstetrical Associates in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Lakewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.