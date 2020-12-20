Dr. Eric Lerche, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lerche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Lerche, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Lerche, DO
Dr. Eric Lerche, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, Munson Medical Center, Otsego Memorial Hospital and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lerche works at
Dr. Lerche's Office Locations
Ascension Genesys Hospital1 Genesys Pkwy, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 606-5980
Traverse City Orthopedics5246 N Royal Dr, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-0957
Hospital Affiliations
- Kalkaska Memorial Health Center
- Munson Medical Center
- Otsego Memorial Hospital
- Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lerche is amazing!! He did my meniscus repair and then 6 weeks later, my hip replacement. I am 40 years old and he didn’t see that as an issue. 5 weeks out and my hip feels amazing! Zero pain. He is also very personable, which I haven’t exactly found in other orthopedics...
About Dr. Eric Lerche, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1225264005
Education & Certifications
- Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
