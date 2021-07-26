Overview

Dr. Eric Levy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Levy works at BD Kundaria, MD in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.