Overview of Dr. Eric Lewis, MD

Dr. Eric Lewis, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Magnolia Regional Health Center and North Mississippi Health Services.



Dr. Lewis works at Orthopaedic Institute Of North Mississippi in Tupelo, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.