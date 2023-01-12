See All Podiatric Surgeons in Pueblo West, CO
Dr. Eric Lewis, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5.0 (56)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eric Lewis, DPM

Dr. Eric Lewis, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Pueblo West, CO. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center.

Dr. Lewis works at Pueblo Ankle and Foot Care in Pueblo West, CO with other offices in Pueblo, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Lewis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pueblo Ankle and Foot Care
    729 E Spaulding Ave, Pueblo West, CO 81007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 543-2476
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Pueblo Ankle and Foot Care
    1619 N Greenwood St Ste 300, Pueblo, CO 81003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 543-2476
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Colorado
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 12, 2023
    Broke my big toe in three places years ago. It became very painful as I have aged a bit. Dr Lewis injected the joint, I did not feel it at all and it didn’t bleed a bit. I would recommend Dr Lewis for all of your podiatric needs without hesitation! He is wonderful!
    — Jan 12, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eric Lewis, DPM
    About Dr. Eric Lewis, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1104181148
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • SSM DePaul Health Center Saint Louis, Missouri - Podiatry
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University College of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery - D.P.M.
    Undergraduate School
    • Colorado State University (Pueblo) - B.S. Biology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Lewis, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

