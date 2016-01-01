See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Eric Lewkowiez, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Lewkowiez, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Lewkowiez works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    997 Saint Sebastian Way Ste EG-3024, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Conduct Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Conduct Disorder

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Eric Lewkowiez, MD

  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, French
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1639288814
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
Residency
  • University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
Internship
  • University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
Board Certifications
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Eric Lewkowiez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewkowiez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lewkowiez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lewkowiez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lewkowiez works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Lewkowiez’s profile.

Dr. Lewkowiez has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewkowiez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewkowiez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewkowiez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewkowiez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewkowiez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

