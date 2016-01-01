Dr. Eric Lewkowiez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewkowiez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Lewkowiez, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Augusta University Medical Center997 Saint Sebastian Way Ste EG-3024, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, French
- Male
- University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- Augusta University Medical Center
Dr. Lewkowiez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lewkowiez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lewkowiez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewkowiez has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewkowiez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lewkowiez speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewkowiez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewkowiez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewkowiez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewkowiez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.