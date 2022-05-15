Dr. Eric Libby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Libby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Libby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Libby, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.
Dr. Libby works at
Locations
Fehmida Chipty91 Montvale Ave Ste 206, Stoneham, MA 02180 Directions (781) 404-4174
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I've had a lot of endoscopies, and I don't tolerate sedation well, so most of them, including the one Dr. Libby just performed on me, have been unsedated. So I can report that he is unusually good at doing this procedure. He was also very clear in describing what the results meant, and everyone at the facility was very pleasant. I also had a colonoscopy and he was careful and again, made sure that I understood what everything meant. I highly recommend Dr. Libby to anyone in the Boston area in need of a colonoscopy or endoscopy.
About Dr. Eric Libby, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922048016
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- University of California-San Francisco
- Harvard Medical School
Dr. Libby speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Libby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
