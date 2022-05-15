Overview

Dr. Eric Libby, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Libby works at Digestive Health Associates in Stoneham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.