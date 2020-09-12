Overview of Dr. Eric Lichter, MD

Dr. Eric Lichter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Lichter works at Eric D Lichter MD in Brookline, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.