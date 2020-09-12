Dr. Eric Lichter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lichter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Lichter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Eric D Lichter MD1180 Beacon St Ste 6D, Brookline, MA 02446 Directions (617) 879-0393
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lichter treated my postpartum preeclampsia while other doctors ignored the warning signs. It's been almost two years since I gave birth and still keep wondering what could've happened if he wasn't the doctor on duty that day. I am forever grateful to this doctor for his quick actions and thinking.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Lichter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lichter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lichter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lichter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lichter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lichter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.