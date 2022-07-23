Dr. Eric Lieberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Lieberman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Lieberman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Lieberman works at
Locations
-
1
South Florida Heart Institute5035 Via Delray, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 637-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lieberman?
I have been seeing Dr Lieberman for approximately 13 years and found him to be an excellent Dr. I have 5 stents, a fib, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. The Dr has guided me over the years which included several stress tests. I strongly recommend Dr. Lieberman.
About Dr. Eric Lieberman, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1437184322
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- University Of Miami, Miami, Fl
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lieberman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lieberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lieberman works at
Dr. Lieberman has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lieberman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieberman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieberman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.