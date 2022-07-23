Overview

Dr. Eric Lieberman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Lieberman works at Tenet Florida Physician Services - South FL Heart Institute in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.