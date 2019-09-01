Dr. Eric Lieberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Lieberman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Lieberman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Lieberman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Johns Hopkins Community Physicians - Heart Care8630 Fenton St Ste 1105, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 681-9095
-
2
Jhcp Heart Care At Rockville15005 Shady Grove Rd Ste 340, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (240) 238-3760
-
3
Heart Care - Chevy Chase5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 515, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 656-4064
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lieberman?
He is the best and saved my life 12 years ago. He is kind, caring, friendly, and thorough, He takes whatever time to explain everything to you. He is the best and I am so blessed to have this excellent top doctor.
About Dr. Eric Lieberman, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1750333522
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Hosp Johns Hopkins University
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lieberman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lieberman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lieberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lieberman works at
Dr. Lieberman has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lieberman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieberman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieberman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.