Offers telehealth
Dr. Eric Lindberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of California (Los Angeles) and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Orthopedic Associates, LLC4700 Hale Pkwy Ste 550, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 321-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lindberg did my bunion and hammer toe surgery five years ago and I have been very satisfied with the results. I have had a couple of failed bunion surgeries before until I went to Dr. Lindberg. He and his staff are very knowledgeable and friendly. Also I didn't have to wait long to be seen. Very happy!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1972604916
Education & Certifications
- Balance Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Center
- LAC-Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Med Center
- University of California (Los Angeles)
Dr. Lindberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lindberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lindberg has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Achilles Tendinitis and Stress Fracture of Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lindberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
113 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.