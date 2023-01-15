Overview of Dr. Eric Lindberg, MD

Dr. Eric Lindberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of California (Los Angeles) and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.



Dr. Lindberg works at Orthopedic Associates in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Achilles Tendinitis and Stress Fracture of Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.