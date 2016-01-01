Dr. Eric Liss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Liss, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Liss, MD
Dr. Eric Liss, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Florida International University|Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.
Dr. Liss works at
Dr. Liss' Office Locations
Community Eye Center21275 Olean Blvd # B, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 269-8167Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eric Liss, MD
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- Florida International University|Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
