Dr. Eric Liu, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Liu, MD
Dr. Eric Liu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA.
Dr. Liu's Office Locations
UCLA Health Beverly Hills Specialty Care8641 Wilshire Blvd Ste 102, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 987-4025
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Liu and his staff were on time, professional and kind. Dr Liu was very compassionate and listened to my very long list of complaints. He is very knowledgeable and took action in getting me setup with additional care and testing needed. He made sure I knew how to get in touch with him and his office and went over everything we spoke about. Fantastic and refreshing experience that is rare nowadays.
About Dr. Eric Liu, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
