Dr. Eric Loudermilk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Loudermilk, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.
Locations
Piedmont Comprehensive Pain Management Group LLC3 Saint Francis Dr Ste 480, Greenville, SC 29601 Directions (864) 269-4416
Piedmont Comprehensive Pain Management Group100 Healthy Way Ste 1260, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 225-3551
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a master of reading people and helping there quality of life far as pain relief and management!! Would recommend him ten out of ten!!
About Dr. Eric Loudermilk, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1225075088
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
