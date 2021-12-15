Dr. Eric Lowden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Lowden, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Lowden, MD
Dr. Eric Lowden, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.
Dr. Lowden works at
Dr. Lowden's Office Locations
Camden Clark Physician Corp705 Garfield Ave Ste 420, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 424-2085
Camden Clark Medical Center800 Garfield Ave, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 424-4713
Hospital Affiliations
- Camden Clark Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr lowden has delivered both of my children and is giving me care for my current pregnancy. He is kind, caring, professional, and patient. I have had 2 csections now, and have had an easy and quick recovery both times. 5 out of 5 stars for this wonderful dr!
About Dr. Eric Lowden, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1649356262
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lowden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lowden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lowden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lowden has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lowden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.