Overview of Dr. Eric Lowden, MD

Dr. Eric Lowden, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.



Dr. Lowden works at Camden Clark Physicians Corp in Parkersburg, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.