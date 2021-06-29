Overview of Dr. Eric Lui, DPM

Dr. Eric Lui, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Plainville, CT. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Lui works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Plainville, CT with other offices in Wethersfield, CT and South Windsor, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.