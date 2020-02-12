See All Plastic Surgeons in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Eric Mager, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (9)
Map Pin Small Great Neck, NY
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eric Mager, MD

Dr. Eric Mager, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.

Dr. Mager works at Plastic Surgery Group in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Lynbrook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mager's Office Locations

    The Plastic Surgery Group PC
    650 NORTHERN BLVD, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 536-5858
    Atlantic Dermatologic Associates Llp
    444 Merrick Rd Ste LL2, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 599-4498

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai South Nassau

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 12, 2020
    I had post-weight loss skin removal surgery last week with Dr. Mager. He did both a tummy tuck and a breast lift at the same time in the surgical center in the Great Neck office. I had never had surgery other than laparoscopic so the idea of having such large incisions really scared me. So did the idea of the pain!! I arrived at the surgical center and was so nervous. Immediately, Dr. Mager, the nurses Joanne and Eileen, and Scott the anesthesiologist made me SO at ease that I was actually laughing all the way into the operating room and smiling ear to ear as I went under. And when I woke up, their kindness and compassion were second to none. I am now one week post-op. Never had any pain (only slight discomfort) and stoped pain meds after only 48 hours. Dr. Mager has already seen me twice to ensure smooth sailing through the healing process. While I know it’ll take months to see the “final results”, I can say without a doubt that Dr. Mager and his staff are the best of the best!
    Wendy M — Feb 12, 2020
    About Dr. Eric Mager, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447335328
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

