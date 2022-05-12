Overview of Dr. Eric Makhni, MD

Dr. Eric Makhni, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Makhni works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Troy in Troy, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI, Bloomfield Hills, MI, Dearborn, MI and Sterling Heights, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.