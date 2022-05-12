See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Troy, MI
Dr. Eric Makhni, MD

Sports Medicine
4.9 (106)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eric Makhni, MD

Dr. Eric Makhni, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.

Dr. Makhni works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Troy in Troy, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI, Bloomfield Hills, MI, Dearborn, MI and Sterling Heights, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Makhni's Office Locations

    Henry Ford Medical Center - Troy
    2825 Livernois Rd, Troy, MI 48083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 436-7936
    Monday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Henry Ford Center for Athletic Medicine
    690 Amsterdam St, Detroit, MI 48202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 651-1969
    Henry Ford Medical Center - Bloomfield Township
    1961 S Telegraph Rd, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 319-6210
    Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane
    19401 Hubbard Dr # 103, Dearborn, MI 48126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 982-8100
    Henry Ford Medical Center - Lakeside
    14500 Hall Rd Ste 201, Sterling Heights, MI 48313 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 247-2688

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Hospital
  • Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bone Disorders
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bone Disorders

Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cartilage Regeneration Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 106 ratings
    Patient Ratings (106)
    5 Star
    (101)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 12, 2022
    Dr. Makhni was awesome. Our son is on a college scholarship for baseball. He is a left handed pitcher. Sadly, he tore his UCL and required Tommy John’s surgery. Now 5 months later he has started his throwing program and is his way to being back on the mound next spring.
    Nicole Lafata — May 12, 2022
    About Dr. Eric Makhni, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 13 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1679893663
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush University Medical Center - Shoulder, Elbow, Sports Medicine
    • Columbia University Medical Center - Orthopedic Surgery
    • Columbia University Medical Center
    • Harvard Medical School
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Makhni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makhni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Makhni has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Makhni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    106 patients have reviewed Dr. Makhni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makhni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makhni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makhni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

