Dr. Eric Mandel, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (72)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eric Mandel, MD

Dr. Eric Mandel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Mandel works at Mandel Vision in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mandel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mandel Vision
    211 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 734-0111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Scleritis
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Retinopathy
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Keratoconus
LASIK
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness
Optic Neuritis
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pterygium
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Davis Vision
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (69)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 20, 2021
    Dr. Mandel and his team have completely changed my life for the better. I am extremely thankful for the successful Lasik surgery I had this month. This surgery was difficult for me because of my anxiety but Dr. Mandel and all his team are professionals and helped me through the process with nothing but positivity and good energy. If I could describe Dr. Mandel in one word it would be impressive. He is an expert in Lasik and has a great personality and because of this I chose his as my doctor. I highly recommend Dr. Mandel for anyone who wants to see perfect without contact lenses/glasses. Again, I am extremely grateful for meeting such incredible people and getting the gift of being able to see perfectly from the moment I wake up to the moment I go to sleep. 
    Jessica Marshall — Dec 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Eric Mandel, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Korean and Spanish
    • 1891793535
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Medical School/Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
    • Lenox Hill Hospital, Department Of Ophthalmology
    • New York University Veterans Hospital
    • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    • Sophie Davis Center For Bio-Medical Education
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Mandel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mandel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mandel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    72 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

