Dr. Eric Mansfield, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.7 (26)
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eric Mansfield, MD

Dr. Eric Mansfield, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Mansfield works at Cape Fear Otolaryngology PA in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Dysphagia and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mansfield's Office Locations

    Cape Fear Otolaryngology PA
    2053 Valleygate Dr Ste 101, Fayetteville, NC 28304

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Fear Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Dysphagia
Postnasal Drip
Allergic Rhinitis
Dysphagia
Postnasal Drip

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 05, 2022
    I saw your video on the cancer patient " Lord do it one more time"...Been so heart broken about my son who failed his exams to the Medical School, I had already given up to supporting him. But I will try one more time. And I pray God will do it one time for us as he has always rescued me in times I don't know.
    kay — Nov 05, 2022
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    About Dr. Eric Mansfield, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1679544829
    Education & Certifications

    • Tulane University School Of Med
    • Morehouse School of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mansfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mansfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mansfield works at Cape Fear Otolaryngology PA in Fayetteville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Mansfield’s profile.

    Dr. Mansfield has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Dysphagia and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mansfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mansfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mansfield.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mansfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mansfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

