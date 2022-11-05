Dr. Mansfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Mansfield, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Mansfield, MD
Dr. Eric Mansfield, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Mansfield's Office Locations
Cape Fear Otolaryngology PA2053 Valleygate Dr Ste 101, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (504) 588-2306
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw your video on the cancer patient " Lord do it one more time"...Been so heart broken about my son who failed his exams to the Medical School, I had already given up to supporting him. But I will try one more time. And I pray God will do it one time for us as he has always rescued me in times I don't know.
About Dr. Eric Mansfield, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School Of Med
- Morehouse School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mansfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mansfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mansfield works at
Dr. Mansfield has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Dysphagia and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mansfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mansfield speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mansfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mansfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mansfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mansfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.