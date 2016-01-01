Dr. Mao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eric Mao, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Mao, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sacramento, CA.
University of California Davis Health Gastroenterology and Hepatology Clinic3160 Folsom Blvd Ste 3500, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 734-8616
Limited To Official University Duties On2315 Stockton Blvd Ste 3016, Sacramento, CA 95817 Directions (916) 734-2890
- UC Davis Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Eric Mao, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1043503295
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Mao has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
