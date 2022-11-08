Dr. Margolis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Margolis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Margolis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Margolis works at
Locations
Urology Center Of Englewood300 Grand Ave Ste 202, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 816-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Margolis to be very efficient, pleasant, a no nonsense doctor. It's what I expect a doctor to be. His experience and professionalism go a long way to allowing the patient to have full condfidence.
About Dr. Eric Margolis, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376545897
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Margolis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Margolis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Margolis has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Margolis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Margolis speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Margolis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Margolis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Margolis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Margolis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.