Dr. Eric Martin, DO

Family Medicine
5.0 (2)
7 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Eric Martin, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Southeast Hospital.

Dr. Martin works at Southeast Primary Care in Cape Girardeau, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southeast Primary Care - Cape
    817 S Mount Auburn Rd Ste 205, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 519-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southeast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
VAP Lipid Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
VAP Lipid Testing
Drug Allergy Testing

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
VAP Lipid Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Abdominal Pain
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blastomycosis
Blood Allergy Testing
Bronchitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Knee Disorders
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Neurogenic Bladder
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Pulmonary Disease
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stomach Diseases
Swine Flu
Throat Pain
Thyroid Disease
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 31, 2020
    Nice guy.Attentive to his patients.Staff got back immediately when tests results came in. positive experience.
    vickey Rhymer in Scott City, MO — Jan 31, 2020
    About Dr. Eric Martin, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104276310
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mercy Hospital St. Louis, MO - Family Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Southeast Missouri State University
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martin works at Southeast Primary Care in Cape Girardeau, MO. View the full address on Dr. Martin’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

