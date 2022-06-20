Dr. Eric Massa, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Massa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Massa, DPM
Overview of Dr. Eric Massa, DPM
Dr. Eric Massa, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tifton, GA. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tift Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Massa works at
Dr. Massa's Office Locations
Ankle & Foot Associates LLC39 Kent Rd Ste 9, Tifton, GA 31794 Directions (229) 382-3338
Ankle & Foot Associates, LLC - Sylvester1010 W Franklin St, Sylvester, GA 31791 Directions (229) 353-6321
Ankle and Foot Associates, LLC - Waycross501 W Oneida St, Waycross, GA 31501 Directions (912) 283-6471Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Tift Regional Medical Center901 18th St E, Tifton, GA 31794 Directions (229) 353-7050
Hospital Affiliations
- Tift Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best foot doctor I have ever seen. I’m a diabetic and have a lot of foot problems
About Dr. Eric Massa, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1043203920
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Massa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Massa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Massa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Massa has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis, and more.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Massa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.