Overview of Dr. Eric Mayer, MD

Dr. Eric Mayer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.



Dr. Mayer works at St. Luke's Center for Urology in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Newtown, PA and Pennington, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Cancer and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.