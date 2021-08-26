Dr. Eric Meehan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meehan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Meehan, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Meehan, DPM
Dr. Eric Meehan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Warwick, RI.
Dr. Meehan works at
Dr. Meehan's Office Locations
South County Foot & Ankle1087 Warwick Ave, Warwick, RI 02888 Directions (401) 354-7966
Westerly Radiology Associates Inc.116 Granite St, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 298-8982
Shoreline Podiatry LLC24 Salt Pond Rd Ste E1, Wakefield, RI 02879 Directions (401) 354-7966
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Meehan and his were very pleasant. The doctor spent a lot of time with me and explained everything in words I understood. He was gentle and caring. I would recommend his practice to everyone who needs the service he provides.
About Dr. Eric Meehan, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1023295631
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meehan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meehan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meehan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meehan has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meehan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Meehan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meehan.
