Overview

Dr. Eric Mehlberg, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med.



Dr. Mehlberg works at Comprehensive Pain Specialists in Golden, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.