Dr. Eric Mehlberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Mehlberg, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med.
Locations
Logic LLC400 Indiana St Ste 320, Golden, CO 80401 Directions (303) 469-3182
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
DR. ERIC MEHLBERG IS A RARE FIND. HE TREATED ME LIKE HE WOIULD A FAMILY MEMBER. VERY INTELLIGENT AND INCLUDED ME IN ANY DECISIONS FOR MY TREATMENT PLAN. I WOULD RECCOMMEND DR. ERIC MEHLBERG TO ANY ONE SEEEKING TRUE COMPASSISONATE PAIN MANGAGEMENT.
About Dr. Eric Mehlberg, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehlberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehlberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehlberg works at
Dr. Mehlberg has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehlberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehlberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehlberg.
