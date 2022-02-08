Overview of Dr. Eric Meshulam, DPM

Dr. Eric Meshulam, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lombard, IL. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Meshulam works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Lombard, IL with other offices in Elmhurst, IL and Addison, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.