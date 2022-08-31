Dr. Eric Miller, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Miller, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Belpre, OH. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
Marietta Memorial Hospital Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine2434 Richmiller Ln Unit E, Belpre, OH 45714 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Selby General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Both Dr. Miller + his nurse/support staff are OUTSTANDING! If you are in need of treatment in this field. Search no further. I used to see Dr. Michael Soroka (From the same treatment team) Who unfortunately passed away. When I switched to Dr. Miller, I was blown away. Profesional, knowledgeable, AMAZING bedside manner + truly gifted. Truly blessed to have him (+ his team) on my treatment team. I look forward to my next visit! 20 out of 10 stars!
About Dr. Eric Miller, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.