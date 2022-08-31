Overview of Dr. Eric Miller, DO

Dr. Eric Miller, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Belpre, OH. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at Marietta Memorial Hospital Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine in Belpre, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.