Overview of Dr. Eric Miller, DPM

Dr. Eric Miller, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Lima Memorial Health System and Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center.



Dr. Miller works at Lima Memorial Foot and Ankle Center in Lima, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.