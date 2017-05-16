Overview

Dr. Eric Millican, MD is a Dermatologist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.



Dr. Millican works at University Of Utah in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Murray, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.