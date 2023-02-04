Overview of Dr. Eric Millstein, MD

Dr. Eric Millstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Millstein works at Southern California Hip Institute in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Marina Del Rey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Runner's Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.