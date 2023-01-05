Overview of Dr. Eric Minns, MD

Dr. Eric Minns, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech Univ and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Minns works at CHRISTUS St. Vincent Plastic Surgery Specialists in Santa Fe, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.