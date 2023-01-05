See All Plastic Surgeons in Santa Fe, NM
Dr. Eric Minns, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (40)
Map Pin Small Santa Fe, NM
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eric Minns, MD

Dr. Eric Minns, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech Univ and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Minns works at CHRISTUS St. Vincent Plastic Surgery Specialists in Santa Fe, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Minns' Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHRISTUS St. Vincent Plastic Surgery Specialists
    1631 Hospital Dr Ste 150, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 913-4360
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Birthmark
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Skin Cancer
Birthmark
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 05, 2023
    I highly recommend Dr. Minns.It is rare to find the combination of brilliant surgeon, with concerned, compassionate medical service. He helped me transform my life with breast reduction surgery.From the first office visit, he instilled in me absolute confidence with his seasoned experienced knowledge and can do attitude.His manner is completely professional as well as his very helpful and supportive staff. He made a life changing dream come true for me. I will always be grateful and appreciative of Dr. Minns. My heartfelt Thank You, Dr. Minns.
    Tracy Navarro — Jan 05, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eric Minns, MD
    About Dr. Eric Minns, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508038332
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Methodist Hospital-Plastic Surgery
    Residency
    • Guthrie Clinic-General Surgery
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech Univ
    Undergraduate School
    • The University Of Tulsa
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Minns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Minns has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Minns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Minns works at CHRISTUS St. Vincent Plastic Surgery Specialists in Santa Fe, NM. View the full address on Dr. Minns’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Minns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

