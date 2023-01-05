Dr. Eric Minns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Minns, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Minns, MD
Dr. Eric Minns, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech Univ and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Minns works at
Dr. Minns' Office Locations
-
1
CHRISTUS St. Vincent Plastic Surgery Specialists1631 Hospital Dr Ste 150, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 913-4360Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Minns?
I highly recommend Dr. Minns.It is rare to find the combination of brilliant surgeon, with concerned, compassionate medical service. He helped me transform my life with breast reduction surgery.From the first office visit, he instilled in me absolute confidence with his seasoned experienced knowledge and can do attitude.His manner is completely professional as well as his very helpful and supportive staff. He made a life changing dream come true for me. I will always be grateful and appreciative of Dr. Minns. My heartfelt Thank You, Dr. Minns.
About Dr. Eric Minns, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1508038332
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hospital-Plastic Surgery
- Guthrie Clinic-General Surgery
- Texas Tech Univ
- The University Of Tulsa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minns has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minns accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minns works at
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Minns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.