Overview of Dr. Eric Mitchnick, MD

Dr. Eric Mitchnick, MD is an Urology Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Mather Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.