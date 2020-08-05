Dr. Eric Mizelle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mizelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Mizelle, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Mizelle, MD
Dr. Eric Mizelle, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine.
Dr. Mizelle works at
Dr. Mizelle's Office Locations
Carolina Health Care Services Inc3737 GLENWOOD AVE, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 561-7999
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He always ask me how I am, how am I doing, and how am I feeling. I like the fact that we make everything straight to the point and not take to long like an hour appointment and he checks everything.
About Dr. Eric Mizelle, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1780737072
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeths Psychiatric Hospital
- East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
- North Carolina State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mizelle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mizelle accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mizelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Mizelle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mizelle.
