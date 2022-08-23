Dr. Moffet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Moffet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Moffet, MD
Dr. Eric Moffet, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Hazard Arh Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Moffet's Office Locations
Psychiatric Associates of Kingsport Llp444 Clinchfield St Ste 101, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 392-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Hazard Arh Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
i have been seeing Dr Moffett for about 10 years, He is always so helpful, so caring and always concerned for your health and safety. I will always have him as my psychiatrist. I would recommend him very highly. He is very intelligent and will try so hard to get you the help you need.
About Dr. Eric Moffet, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Psychiatry
Dr. Moffet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moffet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moffet has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moffet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Moffet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moffet.
