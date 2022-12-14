Dr. Eric Monesmith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monesmith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Monesmith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Orthoindy Hospital.
Dr. Monesmith's Office Locations
OrthoIndy and OrthoIndy Hospital1260 Innovation Pkwy Ste 100, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 884-5166
Hospital Affiliations
- Orthoindy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eric Monesmith, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1669424891
Education & Certifications
- New England Baptist Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Indiana University
- Orthopedic Surgery
