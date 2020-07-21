Overview of Dr. Eric Monte, MD

Dr. Eric Monte, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with National Park Medical Center.



Dr. Monte works at Hot Springs EN/T Clinic in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.