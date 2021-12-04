Overview of Dr. Eric Moore, MD

Dr. Eric Moore, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Moore works at David Sternman MD PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.