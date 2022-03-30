Overview

Dr. Eric Morgenstern, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Lenox Hill Hospital



Dr. Morgenstern works at Jennifer Bonheur, MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.