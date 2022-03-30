Dr. Eric Morgenstern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgenstern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Morgenstern, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Morgenstern, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Lenox Hill Hospital
Dr. Morgenstern works at
Locations
Jennifer Bonheur, MD
1317 3rd Ave Fl 7, New York, NY 10021
Monday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Everything went well.
About Dr. Eric Morgenstern, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1093730210
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Dr. Morgenstern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgenstern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgenstern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgenstern works at
Dr. Morgenstern has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgenstern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morgenstern speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgenstern. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgenstern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgenstern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgenstern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.