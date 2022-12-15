Overview of Dr. Eric Morton, DO

Dr. Eric Morton, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Morton works at Cape Care for Women in Cape Girardeau, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.