Dr. Eric Morton, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Morton, DO
Dr. Eric Morton, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Morton's Office Locations
Cape Care for Women211 Saint Francis Dr # 15, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions (573) 339-1166
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morton?
There is absolutely no bad words to say! Dr. Morton and his team are absolutely wonderful! During my surgery when I had miscarried my son, he kept my family updated the entire time and was very caring and sensitive with the situation. I decided to switch and have him be my gyno and that was the best decision I ever made! Him and his team have been working with me all year with medication and IUI’s trying to give my husband and I the family we’ve been hoping and praying for. We did get pregnant a few months back, but unfortunately that was a chemical pregnancy. He has done nothing but be a tremendous doctor and give me positive and encouraging words. Super sad that he’s retiring! Going to miss him! If he were to ever decide to come back, I’d definitely want him as my doctor again! Thank you for always doing your best! You’re going to be missed!
About Dr. Eric Morton, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1841292216
Education & Certifications
- Metropolitan Hospital
- Clarion Hospital
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- California State University
