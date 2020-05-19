Overview of Dr. Eric Moskowitz, MD

Dr. Eric Moskowitz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Moskowitz works at ProHEALTH Care Associates LLC in Garden City, NY with other offices in Bethpage, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.