Dr. Eric Moskowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Moskowitz, MD
Dr. Eric Moskowitz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Moskowitz works at
Dr. Moskowitz's Office Locations
ProHEALTH Garden City Urology601 Franklin Ave Ste 300, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 742-3200
ProHEALTH Bethpage Urology4045 Hempstead Tpke Ste 200, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 396-1030
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moskowitz is kind and considerate he takes his time with his patient he does not overbook he explain things in layman terms so the patients can understand and his staff is pretty good
About Dr. Eric Moskowitz, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- New York Medical College
- Jefferson Medical College
- Duke University
- Urology
Dr. Moskowitz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moskowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moskowitz works at
Dr. Moskowitz has seen patients for Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moskowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moskowitz speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Moskowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moskowitz.
