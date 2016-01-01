Overview of Dr. Eric Muca, DPM

Dr. Eric Muca, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Portland, ME. They graduated from Des Moines University Osteopathic and Podiatric Medicine 3200 Grand Avenue Des Moines Iowa and is affiliated with Southern Maine Health Care.



Dr. Muca works at Robert B Taylor DPM in Portland, ME. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.