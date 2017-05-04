Overview of Dr. Eric Mueller, MD

Dr. Eric Mueller, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Mueller works at Primary Care - Texas Medical Center 1950 in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.