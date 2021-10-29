Overview of Dr. Eric Mueller, MD

Dr. Eric Mueller, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Bonner General Hospital, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital, Newport Hospital and Health Services, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Providence St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Mueller works at Arthritis Northwest,PLLC in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.