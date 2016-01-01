Overview of Dr. Eric Muhm, DPM

Dr. Eric Muhm, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chariton, IA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Clarke County Hospital and Lucas County Health Center.



Dr. Muhm works at LCHC Medical Clinic in Chariton, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.