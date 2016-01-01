Dr. Eric Muhm, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muhm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Muhm, DPM
Overview of Dr. Eric Muhm, DPM
Dr. Eric Muhm, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chariton, IA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Clarke County Hospital and Lucas County Health Center.
Dr. Muhm works at
Dr. Muhm's Office Locations
-
1
Lucas County Health Center1200 N 7th St, Chariton, IA 50049 Directions (641) 774-8103Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSunday11:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Clarke County Hospital
- Lucas County Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Muhm?
About Dr. Eric Muhm, DPM
- Podiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1932462306
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muhm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muhm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muhm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muhm works at
Dr. Muhm has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muhm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Muhm. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muhm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muhm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muhm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.